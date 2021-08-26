Sixth Street

Sixth Street deteriorated so quickly that the city had to patch sections just months after construction was complete.

The city of Ashland will close Sixth Street West at two different locations Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to excavate the for investigative work related to the city’s lawsuit against the road’s builders.

The street will be closed between MacArthur Avenue and Ninth Avenue West and between 18th Avenue West and 19th Avenue West. Traffic will be detoured around the closed sections.

The city has sued the road’s builder, James Peterson and Sons, claiming that it is responsible for the swales and crumbling pavement that began to appear almost as soon as the road was reopened to traffic in 2016. The suit also names Strand Associates, a design engineering firm, and the testing and inspection firm Coleman Engineering Co., as partially responsible for failures in the $5.6 million project.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

