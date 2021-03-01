A former Ashland man convicted of sexual assault of a child in 1992 and who has been in and out of trouble and prison since then is being released back into the community.
Edward McMackiel, 48, will be released March 16 from the custody of the Racine Correctional Institute. In 1992, McMackiel lived in Saxon and was convicted of two counts of second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment. Members of a core team that review Special Sex Offender Bulletin Notifications forwarded by the Department of Corrections decided to notify the community of his release. He most recently was sentenced to prison on two counts of violating the state’s sex-offender registry.
McMackiel will be under the supervision of local probation agents and will be required to follow specific and detailed rules prescribed by DOC, forbidding him to have unsupervised contact with minors or contact with victims and requiring him to cooperate with lifetime GPS monitoring.
McMackiel will live at 1900 Third St. W. in Ashland. Department of Corrections rules generally require that offenders are released back into the communities in which they lived before their crimes.
