A man convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child will be released from prison on March 22.
Jonathan Krueger, 38, of Ashland is 6 feet, one inch tall and weighs 150 pounds. He was convicted on Jan. 21, 2004 in Ashland County and has been serving his time in the state prison system.
According to a release issued by the Ashland Police Department, Krueger will live at 1306 Lake Shore Drive in Ashland.
Krueger will be supervised by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections office in Ashland until March 27, 2021, and will be required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program for life. The Registry can be located at www.widocoffenders.org.
The release said sex offenders have always lived in the community, but it was not until the sex offender registry and community notification law was enacted that police were able to share information with the community. The release also said that abuse of the release information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders would not be tolerated.
Those with questions can contact Ashland Police Chief James Gregoire at 715-682-7062.
Anyone who sees Krueger engaged in an activity that may violate the terms of his parole or may be illegal is asked to contact Ashland County dispatch at 715-682-7023 or the Department of Correction Probation Office at 715-682-7246.
