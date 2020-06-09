A 32-year-old Ashland man sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison on three sex offenses is being released in Ashland on extended supervision.
Adam M. Smith was convicted on three counts of possession of child pornography with another two counts of the same charge dismissed.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and seven years of extended supervision, according to court records. He now is being released and will live in the 1300 block of Lake Shore Drive West, according to the Ashland Police Department.
He will be under supervision by local corrections officers until 2027 and will remain a registered sex offender for life, according to court records.
“If you observe Mr. Smith engaged in an activity that may violate the terms of his probation/parole rules or may be in violation of the law, please contact the Ashland County Dispatch at 715-682-7023 or the Department of Corrections Probation Office at 715-682-7246,” the police department said in a release.
“Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but is was not until the WI sex offender registry and community notification law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community,” the release said. “Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.”
