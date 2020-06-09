Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT... .RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL DEPRESSION CRISTOBAL WILL LIFT INTO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN THIS EVENING AND WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE AND WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING. CRISTOBAL WILL LIFT NORTHEASTWARD ACROSS EASTERN LAKE SUPERIOR WEDNESDAY MORNING WITH RAINFALL ENDING FROM SOUTH TO NORTH OVER NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, PRICE. IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN, ASHLAND, IRON, AND SAWYER. * UNTIL 4 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED OVERNIGHT BRING SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT. TWO TO FOUR INCHES OF RAIN IN SOME LOCATIONS IS POSSIBLE. THERE'S STILL UNCERTAINTY ON EXACTLY WHERE THE HIGHEST PRECIPITATION AMOUNTS WILL BE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&