The Ashland County Aging Unit again will distribute vouchers for the Wisconsin Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. This program gives eligible seniors $25 of vouchers to buy fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from certified farmers’ markets and roadside stands. The goal is to help seniors improve their diets with fresh produce while giving local farmers more business and adding support to the local economy.
Enrollment staff will provide a list of approved farmers at the time of voucher distribution.
To be eligible for the program in Ashland County, you must be an Ashland County resident, 60 years of age or older or Native Americans 55 years or older, and whose household income is at or below $1,986 per month or $23,828 annually for one person and $2,686 per month or $32,227 annually for two-person households. For each additional household member, add $700 monthly or $8,399 annually.
There are 175 voucher packets available for distribution. One set of $25 in vouchers will be given per eligible household. Because the program has a much higher demand than supply, it is very important that those who sign up for the vouchers sincerely intend to spend all of them.
Those interested must call 715-682-4414, ext. 0 on or before June 25 to complete an eligibility form over the telephone. The vouchers will be distributed on the dates and times listed below.
Individuals unable to pick up the vouchers, such as homebound persons, may have an authorized representative apply for them. To designate a proxy, the applicant must ask for a proxy slip be sent to them when enrolling by telephone. The proxy must have the proxy slip fully completed and with them in order to pick up vouchers.
The distribution schedules are as follows:
Monday, June 28:
Brookside Housing-Butternut: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Glidden Senior Center: Noon-1 p.m. Stay in your vehicle.
Mellen Senior Center: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m., one person in vestibule at a time.
Wednesday, June 30
Ashland Enrichment Center-Ashland & Bad River: 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Come to north door off of Goeltz Street.
Sanborn United Methodist Church: 11:00-11:30 a.m.; stay in your vehicle.
For more information on the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, Ashland County residents should contact the Ashland County Aging Unit at 715-682-4414 ext. 0 or 1-888-682-7672 ext. 0.
