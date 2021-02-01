A second candidate has entered the April 6 race for Bayfield County circuit court judge.

Vince Kurta will face off against incumbent Judge John Anderson in the April 6 election. 

Kurta said he was inspired to become a lawyer in the eighth grade when he participated in a mock trial that involved a woman who suffered domestic abuse and who was using the abuse as a defense in killing her husband.

Before becoming a lawyer he worked servicing biomedical electronic equipment for hospitals in central Wisconsin.  After getting his law license, he moved to the Ashland area to be by family. He is an enrolled member of the Red Cliff Tribe who began in general practice with Haukaas Law Office, practicing in many areas of the law, including representing several townships in Bayfield County. He then became a staff attorney for Bad River, handling contracts, government work and some prosecution of their codes.  He now serves as an assistant district attorney for Sawyer County. 

“My ability to resolve conflict, understand people and never back down will serve me well as judge,” Kurta said in a release announcing his candidacy.

