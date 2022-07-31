Sculpture dedication

(Contributed photo by Michael Kuchta)

More than 150 people turned out to dedicate a new public sculpture, Zheyaakobijigan Moningwunakauning (Gateway to Madeline Island) on Saturday. The sculpture and an accompanying interpretive sign commemorate the strong connections to Madeline Island that the Anishinaabe people and other cultures have maintained over centuries. Madeline is the historic center of Ojibwe culture.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments