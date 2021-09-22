Eagle scouts

Matthew Tolliver (from left), Phillip Brede, Scout Master Mike Weaver and Garrett Kabasa of Troop 342 in Ashland held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor Sept. 19. Matthew earned his award in July, 2021. Garrett earned his last year, but due to COVID was unable to have a Court of Honor. Phillip earned his in 2007 and was honored along with Matthew and Garrett. He did not have a Court of Honor in 2007 due to his schedule at the time. He was very surprised and appreciative to be honored.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Only about 4% of kids who enter the scouts earn the recognition.

Local scouts also will host a family fun and recruitment day Sunday, Sept. 26 at Bayview Park in Ashland. From 1-4 p.m. scouts and their leaders will teach kids how to shoot BB guns and bow-and-arrows and scout masters will answer questions and take applications from kids – boys and girls — from kindergarten to fifth grade.

Information provide by Troop 342.

