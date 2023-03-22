Swatting

Police swarmed Ashland High School Wednesday morning after it, like other districts across the country, was targeted with a false report of a gunman on the loose and injured students.

All Ashland school buildings were briefly on lockdown Wednesday morning after the district received a false report of a gunman on the loose.

