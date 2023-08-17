XcelCheck
Contributed photo

Xcel Energy representatives Jennifer Prochnow, social investments representative, and Ken Disher, community services manager-northern Wisconsin & Upper Peninsula, were at Northland College Aug. 9, to present President Chad Dayton and Lisa Williamson, director of grants and sponsored awards, with an $11,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation. The funds will support two $5,500 environmental scholarship awards for the 2023-24 academic year.

  

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments