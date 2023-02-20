Not everyone spent Saturday booking across the bay. Ashland also held its inaugural Winter Market with a sledding hill, tents packed with vendors and downtown merchant specials. The temporary sledding hill behind the Vaughn Public Library also became a canvas for people who painted the snow with their names and slogans. Also on the bay, pilots took advantage of breezes and sunny weather to enjoy Kite Fest.

