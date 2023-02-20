Not everyone spent Saturday booking across the bay. Ashland also held its inaugural Winter Market with a sledding hill, tents packed with vendors and downtown merchant specials. The temporary sledding hill behind the Vaughn Public Library also became a canvas for people who painted the snow with their names and slogans. Also on the bay, pilots took advantage of breezes and sunny weather to enjoy Kite Fest.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 16 inches, except 15 to 20 inches for northern Bayfield county possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River Reservation. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Scenes from Winter Market
