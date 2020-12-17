Santa route

Santa knows that a lot of kids have been cooped up indoors this year and most won’t be able to visit with him to pass along their wish lists because of safety restrictions.

So Santa is making a special trip through Ashland Saturday on his way to the North Pole to pack up for Christmas. He’ll be traveling by sleigh through the city starting at 2 p.m., via the route on the attached map.

Santa encourages everyone to come out to share their holiday spirit with him — and to share their hopes for a white Christmas.

