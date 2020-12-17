Santa knows that a lot of kids have been cooped up indoors this year and most won’t be able to visit with him to pass along their wish lists because of safety restrictions.
So Santa is making a special trip through Ashland Saturday on his way to the North Pole to pack up for Christmas. He’ll be traveling by sleigh through the city starting at 2 p.m., via the route on the attached map.
Santa encourages everyone to come out to share their holiday spirit with him — and to share their hopes for a white Christmas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.