Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Wind gusts may be locally higher in thunderstorms this evening. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett and Washburn Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With rapidly dropping temperatures, a flash freeze may lead to black ice accumulation on roadways early Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory may be needed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&