Santa Claus is ready to drive through Ashland neighborhoods Saturday afternoon to deliver Christmas cheer a week before the holiday.
Children young and old will have the opportunity to see Jolly Ol’ St. Nick — or his personal helper, 73-year-old Bob Ford of Ashland — before he heads back to the North Pole to make his final preparations before Christmas.
Following the success of the Christmas parade earlier, Santa said he loves coming to Ashland and looks forward to seeing all the good little boys and girls.
“I love the small-town excitement and attitude,” he said. “This kind of thing gets everybody excited for the holiday season.”
Santa will begin his parade at 1p.m. through residential Ashland at the corner of Third and 17th Streets East, travel up and down the neighborhood and conclude along Main Street on the way to Sanborn Avenue.
Santa has been coming to Ashland to take pictures with children and take part in the annual parade for many years, but wanted to do something more to lift everyone’s spirit during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
After collaborating with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, Santa said he would be happy to travel through neighborhood streets in his sleigh, considering it a neat and safe opportunity to see all the kids he doesn’t have a chance to say hi to while working hard on Christmas.
Santa said he had a blast waving to everyone on the sidewalk, social distancing and seeing smiles on all their faces.
Santa said he saw one family being jolly, gathering around the fire and roasting marshmallows during last year’s visit.
“To see everyone’s enthusiasm and excitement made for a fun day,” he said.
The event was such a success, chamber Director Mary McPhetridge said. Santa couldn’t wait to do it again.
As the world returns to normal, Santa said he hopes Saturday will give everyone hope for something.
“It gives them something they relate to and look back on. It’s a fun time,” he said.
