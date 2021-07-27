Senior dining will resume for older adults at the Sanborn meal site on Monday, Aug. 9.
People ages 60 and older can sign up to eat by calling the Sanborn United Methodist Church, 715-278-3955, where the site is located, or the Ashland County Aging Unit’s main office at 715-682-4414, ext. 0 or 888-682-7672, ext. 0.Lunchtime meals are served on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and pre-registration is required at least one day in advance by 1 p.m.
Information provided by Ashland County Aging Unit.
