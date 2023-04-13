Taxes

 A U.S. Court of Appeals decision regarding revenue generated by tribal land resulted in taxes for some Sanborn property owners to double overnight. Local leaders are lobbying Madison for solutions.

Ashland County Administrator Dan Grady was in Madison Wednesday to lobby lawmakers on behalf of Sanborn residents whose property taxes skyrocketed this year as the result of a recent court ruling.

