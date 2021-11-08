The Ashland Rotary Club is holding its 26th annual rose sale this week.
Roses will be sold until Nov. 12 for $20 a dozen. They are available in red or multi-colored lollipop. Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund park and beach enhancement projects, community humanitarian efforts and youth development in the Chequamegon Bay area.
This year, there is an online purchase option on the Rotary Club’s website, ashlandwirotary.org/rose-sale. Payment options include credit and debit cards, PayPal or payment upon pick-up.
Roses will be available for pick-up Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Nov. 19 at the Superior Floral & Gift store in Ashland.
The Thanksgiving season rose sale is a tradition as hunters of the northland head to deer camp. “It’s a way to say thanks to our families while hunters head to the woods,” Rotary Club President Dale Kelm said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.