road construction

Road construction work has begun on Highway 2 between Ino and Highway 63 in Bayfield County.

Crews are rehabilitating and replacing pipes, replacing the asphalt road surface and marking the pavement. Motorists should expect shoulder closures and less than 12-foot-width restrictions during working hours through September.

The state’s cost for the project is $696,000.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments