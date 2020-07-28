Road construction work has begun on Highway 2 between Ino and Highway 63 in Bayfield County.
Crews are rehabilitating and replacing pipes, replacing the asphalt road surface and marking the pavement. Motorists should expect shoulder closures and less than 12-foot-width restrictions during working hours through September.
The state’s cost for the project is $696,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.