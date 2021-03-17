Mark Ricker served as priest at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Ashland from 2013 to 2017. After leaving Ashland for another pastoral call in Colorado, Ricker retired to care for his aging mother and help out his daughter, son-in-law and their eight children. When asked to preach by pre-recording a sermon, he joyously said yes, realizing it would be a way to reconnect to the northland, a place filled with people he came to love.
Tune in to First Lutheran (Port Wing) or Washburn’s Messiah Lutheran website or Facebook to get the link. Father Mark preaches on Psalm 51 and Galations 5.
“Let us hear some good news,” he said. “God has called us to an abundant life, where we get to live out the fruits of the spirit.” And from Psalm 151:8 from The Message, “Tune me in to foot-tapping songs, set these once-broken bones to dancing… God, make a fresh start in me.”
Ricker’s message contains a personal touch, considering he is still recovering from a long-hauler case of COVID. “Faith is what gets me through. Also, to know I can connect with those I love in the Chequamegon Bay Area is a blessing.”
Information provided by Messiah and First Lutheran churches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.