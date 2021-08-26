Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 12:00 AM CDT Friday, August 27. This advisory affects people in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, and Price counties. Smoke from the Greenwood fire in northeast Minnesota and fires in Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park is currently impacting northern Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY level through the morning and early afternoon. Sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, and individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, should avoid all strenuous outdoor activities. All others should avoid prolonged strenuous outdoor activities. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov