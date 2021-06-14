So, you think yellow iris along the lakeshore is beautiful? Take a closer look at this invasive plant. Fe University is accepting registrations now for the three water field trips with Zach Wilson, conservation specialist with the Iron County Land and Water Conservation Department. The first is on June 23 and will focus on aquatic invasive species. Learn about the threat of these plants to our lakes and rivers and what can be done to minimize that threat. The group will embark from the Long Lake boat landing on Highway G in Oma at 1 p.m. on the 23rd. Canoes will be provided for the three-hour paddle.
The second water field trip will be on July 28 on the topic of loons and our lakes. Learn about the study done by the conservation department. The third will be Aug. 19 to study the invasive purple loosestrife on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage.
You may sign up now for one or all three of the paddles. The fee is $20 each or $50 for all three. Register through Fe University by downloading a registration form and mailing it to Fe University, PO Box 63, Hurley, WI 54534 or pay by Paypal by following the link on the Fe University website, www.feuniversity.org.
Information provided by Fe University.
