For all of his 59 years, Red Cliff tribal member Mark Duffy has relied upon tribal land as a source of small and large game, wild foods and medicinal plants.
Today, those lands total over 15,000 acres owned by the tribe and tribal members. But not that long ago, tribal land holdings had dwindled to fewer than 8,000 acres. Then the tribe set out to buy back land that it had lost over the years. Duffy, who serves as Red Cliff’s chief conservation warden, said the policy of bringing lands back to the tribe was crucial to the future of tribal members, allowing them to continue their cultural traditions of using the earth’s bounty as an everyday part of their lives.
“I gather a lot of wild edibles. I do maple-syruping, hunting and utilize natural resources for many things — anything from making a wreath for Christmas to making tea to sooth a sore throat to finding medicines like chaga,” he said, referring to a fungus found on birch trees reputed to have a number of health benefits.
Tribal officials most recently used a portion of their federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds to bring a total of 330 acres of land within and bordering the reservation back under tribal control.
“Reacquiring tribal land and providing more access to practice treaty rights is incredibly important to our membership,” said Red Cliff Chairman Christopher Boyd in a statement announcing the land acquisition. “Our members of all ages – including elders and youth – have made it clear they want more opportunities to practice treaty rights and harvest as our people have done since time immemorial. We continue to work towards providing that for the membership while also maintaining the biological integrity, diversity, and environmental health of this culturally significant area.”
One of the properties is 170 acres on the corner of Blueberry and Rowley Roads. It is undeveloped and offers hunting and gathering opportunities. Although not within the established boundaries of the reservation, it borders the reservation on two sides and tribal officials have said they would seek to have it placed into federal trust.
The second property is within the reservation on Eagle Bay Road and is within a well-established sugarbush area with many sugar maples. The tribe is planning on developing a community-use effort to expand access to maple-sugaring.
“It is one of our longest-standing sugarbushes on the Red Cliff Reservation,” Duffy said. “Many generations have gone out there and sugarbushed for years, including me, since I was young.”
The third purchase involves buying about 11% of an 80-acre tract on Big Sand Bay Road from a private landowner. The tribe now owns about 84% of the property, with the other 16% remaining in private hands. It too is located within the reservation’s boundaries.
Red Cliff Planning Administrator Nicole Boyd said efforts to acquire additional land have stepped up in recent years.
“Repatriation efforts recently have largely been around providing more land base for our membership to practice treaty rights, harvesting and hunting and reinforcing the food sovereignty goals of the tribe,” she said. She said feedback for a 10-year land use plan brought consistent support for land repatriation from both tribal elders and younger tribal members.
“You don’t often see that,” she said.
Boyd said the history of how the land fell out of Native American ownership was “not a positive situation.”
She noted that during the era of tribal allotments, a number of non-tribal members were able to acquire former tribal land at little to no cost.
“That is a historical situation the tribe has had to battle for many decades,” she said.
Native Americans also sold Indian lands, Duffy said.
“I don’t think that tribal members who sold their lands or gave up their rights at different times truly understood what they were doing,” he said. “I think some of our tribal members didn’t understand what it meant to give up their lands.”
Duffy noted that the Red Cliff reservation is small, in terms of size, but with a growing population.
“If everybody wanted to have all their means met on the reservation, we probably don’t have enough land,” he said. “And if you take off the part that is privately owned, that we may not have access to, makes it harder.”
Duffy said in particular, having additional sugar bush lands available to make maple syrup was a great benefit to tribal members.
“By having these things close to home, we can teach the generations coming up behind us, what it is like to be able to do that,” he said.
That is also an important factor in a time of pandemic, Nicole Boyd said.
“By increasing access to food sovereignty, we are supporting tribal members’ rights to healthy and culturally appropriate food systems produced locally, affordably, and ecologically sound. Tribal Members are better able to practice their subsistence harvesting rights and we can help keep them safer and closer to home,” she said.
