The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will release COVID relief payments of up to $1,200 each to tribal members from cash the tribe received under the American Rescue Plan.
They money is intended to help the tribe meet needs caused by COVID’s impact on health and the economy.
The Tribal Council developed an application process that allows adults to apply for payments of $1,200 and juveniles for $500 checks, according to Stan Schrock, tribal communications director. The application process will begin Sept. 1 for all tribal members, and applicants must demonstrate direct impact on their lives caused by the pandemic to qualify.
For more information visit www.redcliff-nsn.gov/ARP or visit the Tribal Administration building on September 1 or thereafter.
