A Red Cliff man was sentenced to four years in prison for recklessly killing another man in a brawl that erupted during a drug deal.
Dayton Milligan was 16 when he met Mahzhaquad M. Ford, 21, of Odanah to exchange drugs in April of 2020.
According to court records, Milligan drove to Birch Hill Road with friends to make a drug deal with Ford. When Ford approached Milligan’s car, the two argued and Ford jumped head-first into the car with his feet hanging out and Milligan sped away.
Milligan later crashed the car and Ford’s body was found nearby. Milligan and his companions fled and later were arrested in Red Cliff.
Milligan told police he initially agreed to buy 17 pills from Ford for $2 each, but Ford tried to charge him $15 each, sparking the fight. He said he was driving at about 60 mph when Ford grabbed his steering wheel, causing the crash.
Milligan initially was charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.
In a deal with prosecutors, he was convicted on reduced charges of second-degree reckless homicide, hit and run involving a fatality and bail jumping.
In addition to the prison term, Judge Kelly McKnight ordered six years of extended supervision and directed Milligan to undergo substance-abuse treatment and to remain clean and sober. He also ordered Milligan to get a high school diploma and to get a job or attend school when he is released.
