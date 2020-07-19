Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 20 KNOTS WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KNOTS AND WAVES 1 TO 4 FEET EXPECTED. HIGHEST WAVES BETWEEN PORT WING AND SAND ISLAND AND AROUND SAXON HARBOR. * WHERE...THE SOUTH SHORE FROM PORT WING TO SAXON HARBOR. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&