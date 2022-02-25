Joanne Meierhofer (from left), Rebecca Crumb Johnson, NorthLakes rRegistered Ddietitian and diabetes educator, Madelaine Rekemeyer, NorthLakes director of development, Sara Beadle, co-op marketing manager and Jackie Nemec after the fund-raising shopping spree. (Contributed photo)
A couple of hours prior to the huge snowstorm, NorthLakes Community Clinic held its shopping spree at Ashland’s Chequaemegon Food Co-op. Joanne Meierhofer, took first place in the clinic’s raffle, winning a 90-second spree of up to $1,000 of groceries. Jackie Nemec won second place and a 45-second shopping spree of up to $500 of groceries. The winners trotted briskly through the store in the allotted time, filling their carts with many of the co-op’s specialty items such as maple syrup, smoked fish, Fair Trade baskets, Madagascar vanilla and more.
The shopping spree was a community fundraiser partnership with the Chequamegon Food Co-op and NorthLakes Community Clinic. It helped provide funding for the NorthLakes’ Farm-to-Patient program, which connect NorthLakes patients with financial limitations to fresh food from local farms. Patients in the program set individual wellness goals toward healthy living and are supported by NorthLakes with tested recipes, cooking tips, food storage information, and nutrition education.
NorthLakes Community Clinic and the Chequamegon Food Co-op share similar values by helping neighbors with income limitations eat healthier.
“Ashland County is one of the poorest counties in the state. It’s not easy to eat healthy. People on food stamps don’t have as much access to fresh fruits and vegetables. They are more expensive and higher quality. (We) want to make sure people are able to eat healthy,” said Kiersten Galazan, general manager of the co-op. The co-op will match every dollar spent by someone who uses a SNAP or Electronic Benefits Transfer card at checkout, allowing them to get twice as much produce for their money. Households can receive the discount whether they use their EBT to pay for purchases or not.
