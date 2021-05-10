They’re raising the roof in Washburn, or more precisely, raising funds to replace the leaky roof at the former DuPont Civic Center.
The work will cost in the neighborhood of $100,000, but for the residents of Washburn it’s worth the cost to save the location where so many memories were made. According to the project’s organizers, there is a sense that the building now known as The Club is vital to the city.
“This community needs it,” declared Kelsey Lindsey, board member of the nonprofit Historic Civic Center Foundation, which now owns and operates the building. “I have two young kids, and I just want them to have a place to grow up and a safe place to recreate. The city needs a place for that, a place to gather, and without The Club, we don’t have that here any more.”
Lindsey is one of hundreds of Washburn community members who share memories of dances, basketball games, wedding receptions, bowling nights and a host of other social activities at The Club.
Over the past decade, they’ve raised thousands of dollars to help save it, including about $200,000 in tax increment financing organized by the city that allowed the building to be insulated and re-sided and helped repair the foundation on the west wall of the landmark brownstone and wood frame building. A handicapped accessible ramp was also installed, and looking at the structure now, it’s hard to believe that just over a decade ago, it was was less than three months away from demolition.
The DuPont Corp. first constructed the structure in 1918 as a YMCA recreation center for its employees at the Barksdale explosives manufacturing plant. It later donated the building to Washburn, which operated it for decades as a recreation center. However serious problems with asbestos, mold, a leaking roof and failing plumbing and electric systems led the city to shut it down. The verdict of city officials was that it should be demolished rather than allowed to fall into ruin.
However, an impassioned group of Washburn citizens who shared generations of memories of events at the Civic Center came forward in a last ditch effort to save the landmark brownstone and wood frame structure.
Although initially rejected by the city, the effort was eventually successful — but it wasn’t easy. Publicity about the effort resulted in the city selling the property for $1 to a group of developers who aimed to convert the building into a self-sustaining commercial center. That effort never came to fruition, but a substantial amount of work on the building was completed when the developers turned over ownership to the Historic Civic Center Foundation. Then, through fundraising and sweat equity, foundation volunteers continued work on the building, repainting the gym, replacing wainscoting, evening the gym floor and replacing windows.
This summer, the $100,000 roof replacement is slated to take place.
“When that is done, the entire exterior will be protected for at least the next 40 years,” said Carol “Coke” Lindsey, president of the foundation.
Lindsey said the project already has a matching pledge for $50,000 and so needs to raise an additional $50,000.
That is a daunting task, but the organization has already done it once.
“We had this long list of state-mandated upgrades to meet the new occupancy permits required by the state, and we did that. Through the community and the class challenge, we raised $50,000. With volunteers doing a lot of the work, we managed to stretch those funds out to almost $100,000 worth,” Lindsey said.
Although the outside of the building will be essentially complete when the roof is done, plenty of other projects, including an elevator to allow disabled access to the second floor, are in the future. Eventually the foundation would like to restore the brownstone porch, which was removed many years ago because of structural issues.
“Supposedly it was cheaper to take it off than to fix it,” Lindsey said.
She said she is already scouting possible sources of Lake Superior brownstone to replace the porch, although she admits that work is probably quite some time away.
“We have lots to do before then,” she said.
Still, with every improvement, the center is closer to the goal of a fully functioning community center where young and old can once again congregate for card parties, dances, basketball games and the special events that once made The Club a center of Washburn social life.
“Dupont built about six of these buildings, and this one and one other are all that are left,” Lindsey said.
Fellow board member Dawn Belille said she understood why people were willing to come together for The Club.
“There are memories that they made here, of how they enjoyed being here, socializing with their peers and I really think they want that for their kids,” she said. “Everyone loves their computers but there is a need to come together as a community, and they can do that here.”
