A flag-raising ceremony Saturday marked the beginning of a new era for the historic Wildcat Saloon in the town of Marengo. The bar owners, Scott and Vicki Ovaska were honored for their efforts to keep the business open during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Verville Brothers, eight siblings who all served in World War II, originally opened the bar after the war. By the time the Ovaskas bought it in 2018, the bar had fallen into decline. They restored it, adding a front porch and flagpole, which flew a flag had that had flown over the state Capitol and was contributed by state Rep. Beth Meyers, pictured third from left.
