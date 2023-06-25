Quilts1.jpg

Joe Beedlow has relocated and expanded his store, Quilt Elements, in downtown Ashland. 

 Tom Stankard/Staff photo

Joe Beedlow’s mom shared her love of sewing and making quilts with him as he was growing up.

Quilts2.jpg

Kurt Zurn shop with his grandmother, Sheila Tatte, both of Rice Lake, at Quilt Elements at its new location in Ashland. They were picking out fabric for a quilt they are working on together. 
  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments