Local authorities are trying to create a pre-booking, drug-diversion program what would keep first-time and youthful offenders out of the criminal justice process altogether.
The grant-funded program would join the local drug court and Ashland County Pathways program, which offer alternatives to the conventional process of facing criminal charges in circuit court, as efforts to prevent jail crowding, save money and help drug offenders.
The difference between the existing programs and the proposed pre-booking diversion is whom it is aimed at and how it works.
“An example is that I might be dealing with someone on the street that I know is involved in consuming drugs, and I find methamphetamine on him,” said Ashland Police Department Lt. Scott Moreland. “What I can do is talk to this person and figure out if he needs some help, other avenues. I can send a referral over to the case manager of the pre-booking diversion program and they will do risk assessments on that person.”
Once the assessments are done, if the person is found eligible for the program, the drug user would have a program drawn up for him that would have specific requirements such as counseling and drug testing to ensure they he stays clean. Drug charges still would hang over his head. But if he finished the drug program successfully, they would be dropped.
“It’s very similar to drug court, but on a scaled-down version,” Moreland said. It is intended for someone who is only in the beginning phases of drug use, and doesn’t need the more intensive requirements and sanctions of the other programs.
Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Grubisic is the county’s diversion program officer. Pathways is also similar to the drug court in that it is a way for drug violators to avoid jail time while receiving treatment and guidance for their drug use. He said the new program would have a serious incentive for users to complete it successfully.
“The charges are never filed, but they are hanging out there, and if they do what they are supposed to do, they never will be charged,” Grubisic said.
That’s a big incentive because the very act of being charged — of having one’s name in the court record forever — can begin a spiral into a career of legal trouble, Ashland County Criminal Justice Coordinator Abbey Johnson said. Someone with a court record can have difficulty finding work, housing or being approved for military service. The new diversion program would keep a low-level offender’s name out of the records.
“The person never gets booked into the jail, the cops with the handcuffs is never normalized for them. The fear of arrest and jail remains an incentive for them, and a reason for them to correct their behavior,” Johnson said.
Avoiding that first confinement in jail is an important way to avoid future brushes with the law, Grubisic said.
“The studies have shown that one day in jail increases their chance of future criminality,” he said
And treating offenders as addicts with a disease rather than criminals with bad intentions is the right thing to do.
“We want to help these people,” Moreland said. “Obviously there is a lot going on in their lives and a lot of them have addictive personalities and wind up going down a road they shouldn’t.”
Johnson said the approach also allows the offender the opportunity to form a healthy relationship with a sympathetic cop.
“That is huge; the community forms a positive relationship with law enforcement, because they are working to get behind the drug use to find out the reasons behind the drug use, such as homelessness,” she said. “We can find out and address their needs and get them in touch with community partners what can help them get on the right track. We can help them not make that one bad decision define them.”
Moreland said the program would seek referrals from the fire department, because many times, the department is summoned to the scene of an overdose and police might not be present.
“They can recognize these symptoms and signs and they can provide a referral to the case agent,” he said.
Johnson said the proposed program would be flexible enough so that it could be employed even if there is no overt criminal behavior.
“If there is this kid who is clearly in need, we can say, before it gets to criminal behavior, ‘let’s get him some help,’” she said.
The grant to administer the program is being offered by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the same agency that administers the Pathways grant. Moreland said there’s an excellent chance it will be approved when winners are named by April 1.
Johnson said the program would be a plus for the entire community.
“Think about the what that means for police officers, having positive contacts with these folks, having the public realize that every contact with law enforcement officers does not mean someone is going to be arrested and hauled off to jail,” she said. “It is an all-around opportunity for our community to grow and start healing from the drug epidemic.”
