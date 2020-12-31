Xcel Energy

Multiple Daily Press readers are reporting power out on the city's east said with several businesses including Walmart temporarily closed.

Excel Energy's online map shows one outage along Lakeshore Drive affecting hundreds of customers. The note attached to the map said power was expected to be restored by 11 a.m., but it had not been by 11:10.

This story will be updated.

