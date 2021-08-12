Power check

Mike BeBeau, community services manager for Xcel Energy, and Jennifer Prochnow, executive assistant to the Xcel president for Wisconsin and Michigan, present Northland College representatives Dawn Rivard, chief of staff, and Lisa Williamson, director of grants and sponsored awards, with a $10,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation that will support two $5,000 environmental scholarships for students.
(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.