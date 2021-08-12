Power check

Mike BeBeau, community services manager for Xcel Energy, and Jennifer Prochnow, executive assistant to the Xcel president for Wisconsin and Michigan, present Northland College representatives Dawn Rivard, chief of staff, and Lisa Williamson, director of grants and sponsored awards, with a $10,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation that will support two $5,000 environmental scholarships for students.

