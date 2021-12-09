ASHLAND — A local teenager who was reported missing Wednesday has told family members that she is safe and intends to come home.
Malea Rembert, 14, was last seen Dec. 3 and has told police and her family that she is OK and planned to return home in the next couple days, Ashland County Sheriff Mick Brennan told the Daily Press Thursday morning.
No foul play is expected and Rembert is not believed to be in any danger, Brennen said.
She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and jeans in the Ashland and Odanah area, and may have traveled to the Twin Ports area. The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday posted missing-person notices, widely shared on social media, asking the public’s help in locating Rembert.
Rembert is Native American, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office was still monitoring the situation Thursday to ensure she makes it home safely, Brennan said.
