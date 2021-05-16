Ashland will literally go to the dogs in early June, as United States Police Canine Certification Trials will bring more than 50 police K9 teams to town for a three-day event beginning June 6.
Just as police officers must undertake continued training and testing, police dogs also are required to prove their skills on a regular basis. While a number of organizations certify police K-9 units, USPCA is one of the oldest and most respected. Founded in 1971 after two older canine associations merged, USPCA is the nation’s largest continuously operating organization promoting canine training and certification.
Ashland Police Department K9 Officer Nick Ovaska, who organized the Ashland certification event for USPCA’s Upper Midwest Region 18, said every year K9 teams are required to recertify in narcotics detection and in patrol techniques.
The narcotics portion of the certification took place last month. The Ashland event will focus on testing the patrol skills that a K9 team must draw on in the everyday performance of their duties.
“It includes obedience, article searches, agility, suspect search, apprehension and apprehension with gunfire/handler protection,” Ovaska said.
About 80 K9 teams are in the region and Ovaska said about 40 have already signed up; he hoped that upwards of 60 will show up for the event.
The trials begin on Sunday, June 6 at 5 p.m. with an opening event at Ponzio Stadium at Northland College where the dogs and handlers will be introduced. Free public demonstrations will be part of the schedule with a meet-and-greet event to follow.
The teams get down to business on Monday, June 7, at 8 a.m. with obedience testing at the Hodgkins Park men’s softball field. The suspect search event will occur at Ponzio Stadium followed by agility testing at the Northland College men’s baseball field.
Article searches will take place at John F. Kennedy Memorial Airport. Due to safety concerns, this event will not be open to the public.
On Tuesday, June 8, apprehension testing will take place at Ponzio Stadium. Apprehension with gunfire will take place at either Hodgkins Park or the Northland College woman’s softball field, with the sound of gunfire being provided by blank ammunition.
Ovaska said that while the gunfire tests are designed to test the dog’s reaction to gunfire, the noise is seldom an issue.
“They are used to it. That’s just how they react towards gunfire situations, charging towards the threat, rather than running away from it,” he said.
Ovaska said the two-day trials developed by USPCA set a high performance level for K9 teams.
“It’s a very good organization to be a part of,” he said. “They have been around for 50 years and their standards are very high.”
High standards are needed to do the kind of work K9 patrol teams routinely do.
“These are the dogs that search buildings, that look for lost evidence or lost people. That is what this testing is for,” said Sgt. Mike Running of the South Saint Paul Police Department, who also serves as the USPCA region's secretary.
Running said the K9 teams take great pride in what they do, and that is reflected when it comes time to display their skills amongst their peers.
“It’s not a competition, but it is,” said Running. “Everybody has to get a passing score to get their certification, and 99% of them will pass, but the higher the score, the more bragging rights.”
Running said it is important for public confidence and the safety of thehandler that the dog can prove its skills
“You have to show that the dog is obedient to the handler, and they have to be able to show that they can locate the suspect and that they can find evidence that has been discarded by a suspect,” he said. “They also need to show the ability to apprehend a suspect, but also to have the ability to disengage from that suspect.”
Ovaska and his K9 partner, Chase, will also be taking part in the trials. He’s been organizing the event in addition to his normal police duties - though his wife, he said, has done much of the work.
It will be the first time since 2004 that the trials have been held in Ashland, and Ovaska said spectators are in for a treat.
“It is exciting, being able to see what the dogs are capable of doing, and it's just it’s a small sample of what they can do,” he said.
