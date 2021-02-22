The Point to La Pointe swim that draws hundreds of athletes to the Bay Area is returning for 2021 with some changes.
Bayfield’s Recreation and Fitness Resources announced that a new 5K, triangular loop course will be used this year for both die-hard competitors and regular water enthusiasts at the Aug. 7 event.
“In swimming this new route, we will be able to see the spectacular underwater ledges, various aquatic life and soak in the views of the rock formation along the shoreline,“ Carol Fahrenkrog, events director at the Bayfield Chamber & Visitor Bureau, said in a release. “The Point to LaPointe Swim is RFR’s major fundraiser and I encourage you to swim, volunteer or donate monetarily to ensure RFR stays fiscally healthy and continues to be a vibrant part of our community.”
Holding a socially distanced start and finish and transporting people on the ferry and shuttle buses mean this year’s event will have to look very different for both swimmers and spectators.
“It was disappointing for all of us to have to cancel last year’s event due to COVID-19,” Ted Dougherty, RFR board member and event safety director, said. “The Rec Center staff, RFR board and numerous volunteers are working diligently with the city of Bayfield, local business owners, U.S. Coast Guard, local EMS and the Bayfield County Health Department to provide a race that is compliant with COVID-19 protocols.”
Features unique to this year’s race:
● Start snd finish at Halvor Reiten Beach near the Bayfield Rec Center
● Event viewing excursion available aboard the Archipelagohosted by Apostle Island Cruises
● Viewing opportunities along the Brownstone Trail and at Wild Rice Retreat
● Full refund (less online processing fees) in theevent of cancellation
Swimmers may register either by paying the registration fee or registering as a fundraiser who raises a minimum of $200 in pledges. For either option, register at www.recreationandfitnessresources.org/point-to-la-pointe. To volunteer for the 2021 event, email britt@recreationandfitnessresources.org.
