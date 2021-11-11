Brace yourselves, Northwoods, because winter is here.
With snow expected Thursday night into Friday and more sure to be on its way, the Ashland County Highway Department spent this week refreshing safety training for plow drivers, Highway Commissioner Matt Erickson said.
And after the boring stuff was finished, they got in the trucks and went over how to calibrate them to deliver the right mix of salt and sand, then got in some behind-the-wheel time for good measure.
“Things are going good, very good,” Erickson said.
Erickson expects the department to dump 3,000-4,000 tons of salt onto local roads this year. When releasing the salt, plow drivers mix it with a liquid that helps it stick to the road surface. Air temperature dictates the right mix of ingredients to use.
“Salt needs liquid to activate,” Erickson said. “If you put it on dry, a semi can come and blow it off the side of the road. So it helps keep cut down the use of salt.”
The highway department is responsible for plowing about 120 miles of state highways and 90 miles of county highways, Erickson said. While out on the road, plow drivers try to drive 25 mph.
“That’s the optimal speed,” he said. “You have to manage what you’re releasing and you risk hitting roadside obstacles.”
The forecast initially called for 4-8 inches early in the week, by midweek that was downgraded to 1-3 inches of the white stuff. No matter what happens, though, Erickson said he and the highway department will be ready.
“We’re always prepared. We have to be prepared all the time and ready to go,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.