Gladys Knight, known as the Empress of Soul, took the stage Friday at the Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua and belted out some of her Grammy-winning hits for almost an hour and a half. At 79, her voice was as powerful as ever — as were some of her dance moves. The next night, Killer Queen, a tribute to the rock band Queen, took the stage making it an all-royalty weekend at the Big Top.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments