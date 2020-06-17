As worries over a possible uptick in COVID-19 cases in northern Bayfield County ramp up with the arrival of visitors and the opening of businesses, a couple of volunteer organizations are banking on the power of children’s art to gently remind people of the importance of washing hands, distancing socially and wearing face masks.
People have polarized over the need to take precautions to help stop COVID-19’s spread, with some advocating fiercely for wearing face masks while others insist the pandemic is “fake news.”
The politicization of something as common-sensical as donning face masks and socially distancing dismayed Susan Hedman of Bayfield. But then she remembered a campaign from her school days and an idea caught fire.
Why not give people a gentle remainder to do the right thing by launching a poster campaign based on Smokey Bear, she thought. But instead of spreading the message “Only you can prevent wildfires” it would read “Only you can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Hedman shared her idea with Mary Dougherty, executive director of CORE Community Resources, and the community art program “SaferTogether” was born.
CORE is asking children and students to submit works of art conveying this message in image and words: “Wash your hands, wear a mask, social distance.” The posters can be dropped off at CORE, 14 S. Broad St., Bayfield, or emailed to office@corecr.org by June 26.
CORE will distribute the art to businesses in the communities it serves in northern Bayfield County to display in their storefronts.
The Chequamegon Bay Community Care network also is taking a hand in the campaign with help from CORE’s Jenise Swargley. She is working with the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce to extend the campaign southward in the hope that visitors understand all the communities have similar requirements when it comes to protecting health and safety.
Swargley said the campaign based on love instead of fear and shame is a way to show how protecting each other from COVID-19 is a celebration of community values.
