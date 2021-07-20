A pair of well-known Madison pianists will come to Bayfield to present a concert recital at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at the Bayfield Presbyterian, Church 306 Washington Ave. Performing together since 1983, pianists Martha Fischer and Bill Lutes formed Schubert Ensembles in Boston and in Washington, D.C., where the Washington Post described their interpretation of Schubert’s Fantasie in F minor as “an energetic performance, bursting with heartfelt intensity.” In addition to a wide repertoire of two-piano and piano duet literature, they present an annual Schubert festival at the Mead Witter School of Music at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where Fischer is professor of piano and collaborative piano and Lutes is emeritus artist in residence.
Fischer has performed throughout the United States and Europe with many internationally recognized singers and instrumentalists, and has recorded extensively. Lutes is an independent piano teacher in Madison where his students have won numerous prestigious competitions and awards. He also served as classical music host and producer at Wisconsin Public Radio and is a popular lecturer on music having presented music appreciation courses for the Smithsonian Institution. He has been heard as a panelist on the Metropolitan Opera Quiz.
In addition to Schubert, the program will include duet selections from Bach, Mozart, Schumann, Brahms, Barber and Ravel.
The recital will be the third in the 2021 series for Bayfield Summer Concerts.
Information provided by Bayfield Summer Concerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.