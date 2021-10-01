Gay pride

The Bay Area’s PFLAG organization will host a virtual presentation, Living in Two Worlds: Christian and Gay, with time for questions with retired Episcopal priest Mark Ricker.

For much of Ricker’s teen and adult life, he has had close ties with the evangelical Christian community. For many years he was told and believed that being gay was wrong and a choice. But over the past 15 or more years, he has found that one does not displease God by living “out” of the closet. He can finally celebrate being openly gay and be a follower of Jesus.

He now better understands his true self and has found a home in the Episcopal Church, where he works as an LGBTQ advocate and supporter. His life still bridges two worlds: a progressive and inclusive Christianity as well as the more legalistic and evangelical Christian group. It has been an interesting journey.

The presentation will be held in the Washburn Public Library and also by Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. All are welcome, and masks, vaccinations and are social distancing required.

The presentation is part of a month of observances celebrating LBGTQ+ rights:

Oct. 8 – International Lesbian Day

Oct. 11 – National Coming Out Day

Oct. 20 -International Pronouns Day

Oct. 21 - Spirit Day (Anti-Bullying Day)

Oct. 24-30 - Asexual Awareness Week

Oct. 26 – Intersex Awareness Day

Information provided by Chequamegon Bay PFLAG, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

