PFLAG scholarship recipient and Washburn High School graduate Iley Guenther, now at Edgewood College in Madison, with local PFLAG members.

High school students of Bayfield and Ashland counties graduating in the spring of 2023 with the intent to continue schooling are eligible for a scholarship being offered by the local PFLAG chapter.

