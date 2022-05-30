...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 5 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Occasional gales of 35 to 40 knots are
possible Tuesday and a Gale Warning may eventually be needed.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS
CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI
GRAND PORTAGE TO GRAND MARAIS MN
GRAND MARAIS TO TACONITE HARBOR MN
TACONITE HARBOR TO SILVER BAY HARBOR MN
SILVER BAY HARBOR TO TWO HARBORS MN
TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH MN
DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI
PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI
SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI
OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI
OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND
LAKE SUPERIOR WEST OF A LINE FROM SAXON HARBOR WI TO GRAND
PORTAGE MN BEYOND 5NM
Weather Alert
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 295 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
COOK LAKE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT
DOUGLAS SAWYER WASHBURN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, CASTLE DANGER,
GRAND MARAIS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, SHELL LAKE, SILVER BAY,
SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES
THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES
RESERVATION, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION AND THE GRAND PORTAGE
RESERVATION.
Washburn Chequamegon Bay PFLAG has now served the Bay area for 13 years with a mission of assuring that the parents, families, allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community experience inclusion and can feel safe living in this region. PFLAG provides peer support, education programs, and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.
