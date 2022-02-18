Pet of the week

Hi! My name is Dizzy and I am a bit of a klutz. I have this thing called CH, so I am a wobbly cat. I’m kinda like a kid’s toy in that I weeble and wobble and fall down sometimes. It won’t get any worse, but it also won’t get any better either. But I promise I am OK.

I can get to my food and water bowls just fine, and I use a litter box, too. I love to rub my head on your leg, but I usually end up cuddling with your foot instead but that’s OK, as long as you don’t mind, I don’t either. But if you could make sure your feet don’t smell, I would appreciate that.

I like tiny humans, too, and big humans. I just don’t like other cats. You see, I think they have an unfair advantage: They can walk normally, and to be honest, it’s weird, they just walk so straight and it freaks me out! Anyway, if you like a cat with a big personality, a lot of love to give, and with a little less coordination than normal, then I am your girl!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments