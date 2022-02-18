...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing and drifting snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Snow squalls possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind
chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hi! My name is Dizzy and I am a bit of a klutz. I have this thing called CH, so I am a wobbly cat. I’m kinda like a kid’s toy in that I weeble and wobble and fall down sometimes. It won’t get any worse, but it also won’t get any better either. But I promise I am OK.
I can get to my food and water bowls just fine, and I use a litter box, too. I love to rub my head on your leg, but I usually end up cuddling with your foot instead but that’s OK, as long as you don’t mind, I don’t either. But if you could make sure your feet don’t smell, I would appreciate that.
I like tiny humans, too, and big humans. I just don’t like other cats. You see, I think they have an unfair advantage: They can walk normally, and to be honest, it’s weird, they just walk so straight and it freaks me out! Anyway, if you like a cat with a big personality, a lot of love to give, and with a little less coordination than normal, then I am your girl!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
