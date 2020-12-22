Éclair is ready. Éclair is ready to go on your morning run (she will most likely make it HER morning run). Éclair is ready for breakfast and dinner (she is also ready for lunch, if we would give it to her). Éclair is ready for a treat (ALWAYS). Éclair is ready for snuggles on a nice warm couch. Éclair is ready to smother you in kisses. Most important, Éclair is ready (and waiting) for her forever home.
Éclair may be the most prepared dog you ever meet, but she is not ready for something. Éclair is not ready for a home with cats (she will NEVER be ready…They look too much like her toys!) Éclair is not ready for her food bowl to run empty (even though she did just eat it all). Éclair is not ready for the cuddles and love to stop. Most important, Éclair is not ready to wake up in the shelter.
This sweet girl is so full of energy! She would love to be your next adventure buddy and excitedly greet you at the door every day after work. Éclair needs to be dog tested, but would definitely thrive in a home without cats. She is a pit bull mix and is about 2 years old.
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
