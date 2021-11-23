Hi! I'm Sushi and I love snuggles. The staff says I'm one of the favorites, mostly 'cause I love to cuddle up to them and purr like a machine!
I don't really like other cats so I would need to be the only kitty in the home. I would be good in a home with kids though! Have a nice spot for me to lay in the sun? Then I am ready to come home with you! You can fill out an app for me at chaadopt.org!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.
