Pet of the Week

Hi! I'm Sushi and I love snuggles. The staff says I'm one of the favorites, mostly 'cause I love to cuddle up to them and purr like a machine!

I don't really like other cats so I would need to be the only kitty in the home. I would be good in a home with kids though! Have a nice spot for me to lay in the sun? Then I am ready to come home with you! You can fill out an app for me at chaadopt.org!

