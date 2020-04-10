POTW

Hi there! My name is Island Girl because of my exotic beauty, but my foster family calls me Isla. I have been waiting awhile to be adopted!

All of my siblings have found their fur-ever homes; maybe you can be mine! I am a petite, friendly, black-and-white tuxedo kitty with shiny, silky long hair and wispy white whiskers that make me stand apart from other black-and-white kitties.

I sometimes can be aloof but still love to play and run around with the other foster cats I'm homed with. I may not be a lap cat but I'll bring happiness into your home with my unique personality and spectacular good looks! Please call Helping PAWS and ask to meet me, Island Girl!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.

