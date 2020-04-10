Hi there! My name is Island Girl because of my exotic beauty, but my foster family calls me Isla. I have been waiting awhile to be adopted!
All of my siblings have found their fur-ever homes; maybe you can be mine! I am a petite, friendly, black-and-white tuxedo kitty with shiny, silky long hair and wispy white whiskers that make me stand apart from other black-and-white kitties.
I sometimes can be aloof but still love to play and run around with the other foster cats I'm homed with. I may not be a lap cat but I'll bring happiness into your home with my unique personality and spectacular good looks! Please call Helping PAWS and ask to meet me, Island Girl!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.