...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds around 20 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and waves up to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch. Locally higher snowfall amounts possible
for the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hi big world, I'm Blair! And while I may be a petite little thing, I have a big personality! I'm friendly and confident and love to spend my days exploring and playing with my cat friends. And when I need to recharge, I'll curl up in your lap to take a cat nap. If you are looking for a cat to add some sunshine to a gray day, I'm yours!
