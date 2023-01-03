POTW

Hi big world, I’m Blair! And while I may be a petite little thing, I have a big personality! I’m friendly and confident and love to spend my days exploring and playing with my cat friends. And when I need to recharge, I’ll curl up in your lap to take a cat nap. If you are looking for a cat to add some sunshine to a gray day, I’m yours!

