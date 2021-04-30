Pet of the Week

Lucie

Hi, I just dropped by to steal your heart. If you give me yours, I’ll give you mine?

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let me introduce myself. I can’t give my heart to just anyone! My name is Lucie and I am a 5-year-old Lab mix. I would be OK in a home with cats and could go home with the right large dog. If you’re interested in meeting me, please fill out an application at CHAadopt.org. Maybe we can fall in love?

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

