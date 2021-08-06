POTW

Hi there, my name is Edna! I am an 8-year-old lady looking to settle down into a nice quiet home. I don’t mind living with other cats and I’d be good in a home with other children.

I love people and would like to snuggle up with my human all day if I could. Do I sound like the right fit for you? If so, fill out an app today!

Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Chequamegon Humane Association. To learn more about CHA or view other pets available, visit chaadopt.org.

