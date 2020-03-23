Hello, everyone, it’s me, Thomas O’Malley Of The Alley! I’m the bonniest alley cat you are ever likely to meet. Fresh from the streets of fair Bayfield, Wisconsin, I am a noble fellow who is possessed of great wisdom borne of experience.
Pay no attention to the scratch on my nose. It is healing nicely and since I am now “fixed” I won’t be getting into any scraps with other cats any more. Though no one ever told me when my birthday is, my new friends at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue seem to think I am only about a year old. Since I obviously look so good in green, let’s all agree to give me a March 17th birthday.
If you would like to meet a loving and lovely blue cream tabby who can fully appreciate the luck o’ the Irish, please call Helping PAWS and ask for me, Thomas O’Malley Of The Alley!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
