Hi, friends! My name is Dior, after that famous guy, the fashion designer. I think I got my name because all of my fancy spots must have taken some pretty serious creative genius to get them just right. Of course, my spectacular markings also prove my proud heritage as a Gypsy Van cat.
Not only am I a pretty snappy dresser with my shiny black markings on my frosty white coat, I am quite an entertainer, too. We Vanners, as we like to call ourselves, are born crowd pleasers. My brothers and I are accomplished acrobats, dancers and wrestlers. If you don’t believe me, just call Helping PAWS and ask for the kittens who can entertain you in style, Dior (that’s me), and my brothers, Armani and Versace!
Pet of the Week highlights an animal available at the Helping PAWS shelter in Washburn. To learn more about PAWS or view other pets available, visit helpingpawswi.org.
